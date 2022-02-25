Check those pacemakers, Solon needs extra time to down Washington 48-44

Bonus basketball saw Solon use the extra time to top Washington 48-44 in Iowa boys basketball action on February 25.
In recent action on February 17, Washington faced off against Solon and Washington took on Solon on February 17 at Solon High School. For a full recap, click here.
Washington started on steady ground by forging a 25-15 lead over Solon at the end of the first quarter.
The scoreboard showed Washington with a 32-27 lead over Solon heading into the third quarter.
Solon put a bow on this victory with a strong first overtime-period kick, outpointing Washington 21-12 in the last stanza.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.