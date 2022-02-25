Check those pacemakers, Solon needs extra time to down Washington 48-44

Bonus basketball saw Solon use the extra time to top Washington 48-44 in Iowa boys basketball action on February 25.

Washington started on steady ground by forging a 25-15 lead over Solon at the end of the first quarter.

The scoreboard showed Washington with a 32-27 lead over Solon heading into the third quarter.

Solon put a bow on this victory with a strong first overtime-period kick, outpointing Washington 21-12 in the last stanza.

