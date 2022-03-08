Check those pacemakers, Davenport Assumption needs extra time to down Humboldt 69-65

This thrilling encounter reached extra time before Davenport Assumption could edge Humboldt 69-65 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

The start wasn't the problem for the Wildcats, who began with a 22-13 edge over the Knights through the end of the first quarter.

Humboldt came from behind to grab the advantage 35-27 at halftime over Davenport Assumption.

The Wildcats enjoyed a 49-37 lead over the Knights to start the fourth quarter.

