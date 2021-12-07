Charles City tops Iowa Falls-Alden 57-40

Stretched out and finally snapped, Charles City put just enough pressure on Iowa Falls-Alden to earn a 57-40 victory on December 7 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Recently on December 2 , Charles City squared up on Clear Lake in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Comets opened with a 17-10 advantage over the Cadets through the first quarter.
The Comets' shooting moved to a 32-24 lead over the Cadets at halftime.
Charles City's reign showed as it carried a 51-30 lead into the fourth quarter.
