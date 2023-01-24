Charles City passes stress test against Forest City 81-70

Charles City trucked Forest City on the road to an 81-70 victory during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
Last season, Charles City and Forest City faced off on January 25, 2022 at Charles City High School. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 17, Forest City faced off against Armstrong North Union and Charles City took on Cresco Crestwood on January 17 at Cresco Crestwood High School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.