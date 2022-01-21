 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Charles City nips Waverly-Sr in scare 55-49

Charles City knocked off Waverly-Sr 55-49 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 21.

In recent action on January 15, Charles City faced off against Britt West Hancock and Waverly-Sr took on New Hampton on January 13 at Waverly-Shell Rock High School. Click here for a recap

