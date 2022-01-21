Charles City nips Waverly-Sr in scare 55-49

Charles City knocked off Waverly-Sr 55-49 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 21.
In recent action on January 15, Charles City faced off against Britt West Hancock and Waverly-Sr took on New Hampton on January 13 at Waverly-Shell Rock High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.