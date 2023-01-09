Charles City earns solid win over Mason City 64-51

No quarter was granted as Charles City blunted Mason City's plans 64-51 in Iowa boys basketball action on January 9.
The last time Charles City and Mason City played in a 69-65 game on February 14, 2022. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.