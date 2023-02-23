Charles City could finally catch its breath after a close call against Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon in a 64-61 victory on Feb. 23 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

In recent action on Feb. 10, Charles City faced off against Aplington-Parkersburg . For a full recap, click here. Mt Vernon Mount Vernon took on Waverly-Sr on Feb. 14 at Waverly-Shell Rock High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.