Central DeWitt tops Davenport Central 52-41

Central DeWitt put together a victorious gameplan to stop Davenport Central 52-41 at Davenport Central High on February 15 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Central DeWitt opened with a 17-12 advantage over Davenport Central through the first quarter.
The Sabers opened a mammoth 32-16 gap over the Blue Devils at the half.
Central DeWitt stomped on ahead of Davenport Central 43-26 as the fourth quarter started.
