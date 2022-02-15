 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Central DeWitt tops Davenport Central 52-41

Central DeWitt put together a victorious gameplan to stop Davenport Central 52-41 at Davenport Central High on February 15 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on February 1, Davenport Central faced off against Eldridge North Scott and Central DeWitt took on Davenport Assumption on February 1 at Central DeWitt High School. Click here for a recap

Central DeWitt opened with a 17-12 advantage over Davenport Central through the first quarter.

The Sabers opened a mammoth 32-16 gap over the Blue Devils at the half.

Central DeWitt stomped on ahead of Davenport Central 43-26 as the fourth quarter started.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

