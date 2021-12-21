 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by The State Training School

Central DeWitt pulls python act on Muscatine 68-45

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Central DeWitt turned out the lights on Muscatine 68-45 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 21.

In recent action on December 14, Central DeWitt faced off against Davenport West and Muscatine took on Davenport Assumption on December 14 at Muscatine High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Denver topples Dunkerton 75-74

Denver poked just enough holes in Dunkerton's defense to garner a taut 75-74 victory in Iowa boys basketball action on December 16.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady becomes first player in NFL history to feature in 15 Pro Bowls

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News