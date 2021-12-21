Central DeWitt pulls python act on Muscatine 68-45

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Central DeWitt turned out the lights on Muscatine 68-45 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 21.
In recent action on December 14, Central DeWitt faced off against Davenport West and Muscatine took on Davenport Assumption on December 14 at Muscatine High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.