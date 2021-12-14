Central DeWitt knocks off Davenport West 52-49

Central DeWitt poked just enough holes in Davenport West's defense to garner a taut 52-49 victory for an Iowa boys basketball victory on December 14.

The start wasn't the problem for the Falcons, who began with a 9-5 edge over the Sabers through the end of the first quarter.

Davenport West came from behind to grab the advantage 22-18 at intermission over Central DeWitt.

Central DeWitt avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 34-27 stretch over the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.