Central DeWitt knocks off Davenport West 52-49

Central DeWitt poked just enough holes in Davenport West's defense to garner a taut 52-49 victory for an Iowa boys basketball victory on December 14.

The start wasn't the problem for the Falcons, who began with a 9-5 edge over the Sabers through the end of the first quarter.

Davenport West came from behind to grab the advantage 22-18 at intermission over Central DeWitt.

Central DeWitt avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 34-27 stretch over the final quarter.

Recently on December 7 , Davenport West squared up on Davenport Assumption in a basketball game . For more, click here.

