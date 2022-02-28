Central DeWitt gallops past Solon 47-37

Central DeWitt trucked Solon on the road to a 47-37 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 28.
In recent action on February 21, Solon faced off against Center Point CPU and Central DeWitt took on Davenport Central on February 15 at Davenport Central High School. For a full recap, click here.
The Sabers opened a narrow 23-18 gap over the Spartans at the intermission.
Solon came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over Central DeWitt 37-36.
The Sabers put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Spartans 11-0 in the last stanza.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.