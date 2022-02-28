Central DeWitt gallops past Solon 47-37

Central DeWitt trucked Solon on the road to a 47-37 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 28.

The Sabers opened a narrow 23-18 gap over the Spartans at the intermission.

Solon came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over Central DeWitt 37-36.

The Sabers put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Spartans 11-0 in the last stanza.

