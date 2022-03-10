Central DeWitt explodes on Davenport Assumption 70-46

Central DeWitt showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Davenport Assumption 70-46 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on March 10.

The Sabers drew first blood by forging a 17-4 margin over the Knights after the first quarter.

The Sabers' offense stomped on to a 32-15 lead over the Knights at halftime.

Central DeWitt and Davenport Assumption were engaged in a gross affair at 49-28 as the fourth quarter started.

