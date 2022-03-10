Central DeWitt explodes on Davenport Assumption 70-46

Central DeWitt showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Davenport Assumption 70-46 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on March 10.
The Sabers drew first blood by forging a 17-4 margin over the Knights after the first quarter.
The Sabers' offense stomped on to a 32-15 lead over the Knights at halftime.
Central DeWitt and Davenport Assumption were engaged in a gross affair at 49-28 as the fourth quarter started.
In recent action on March 1, Davenport Assumption faced off against Dubuque Wahlert and Central DeWitt took on Solon on February 28 at Solon High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.