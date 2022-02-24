Central DeWitt escapes Cedar Rapids Xavier 82-75

Central DeWitt broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Cedar Rapids Xavier 82-75 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
The Sabers made the first move by forging a 39-27 margin over the Saints after the first quarter.
In recent action on February 15, Central DeWitt faced off against Davenport Central and Cedar Rapids Xavier took on Dubuque Wahlert on February 17 at Cedar Rapids Xavier High School. Click here for a recap
