Central City takes down Troy Mills North Linn 103-45

Central City dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 103-45 victory over Troy Mills North Linn during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 3, Central City faced off against Central Elkader and Troy Mills North Linn took on Winthrop East Buchanan on January 4 at Troy Mills North Linn High School. For more, click here.
