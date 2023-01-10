Central City overcomes Calamus-Wheatland 72-61

Central City charged Calamus-Wheatland and collected a 72-61 victory on January 10 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 3, Central City faced off against Delhi Maquoketa Valley and Calamus-Wheatland took on Troy Mills North Linn on January 6 at Troy Mills North Linn High School.
