Central City outlasts Winthrop East Buchanan in topsy-turvy battle 61-47

Central City put together a victorious gameplan to stop Winthrop East Buchanan 61-47 at Central City High on December 20 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Winthrop East Buchanan and Central City squared off with January 7, 2022 at Winthrop East Buchanan High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 16, Central City faced off against Alburnett and Winthrop East Buchanan took on Troy Mills North Linn on December 16 at Troy Mills North Linn High School. For a full recap, click here.
