Central City makes Edgewood Ed-Co walk the plank 82-53

Central City's offense hit on all cylinders Friday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with an 82-53 win over Edgewood Ed-Co in Iowa boys basketball on January 20.
Last season, Edgewood Ed-Co and Central City faced off on January 28, 2022 at Edgewood-Colesburg High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 13, Edgewood Ed-Co faced off against Alburnett and Central City took on Dunkerton on January 14 at Dunkerton High School. Click here for a recap.
