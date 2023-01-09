Central City hammers Central Elkader 95-46

Central City didn't tinker with Central Elkader, scoring a 95-46 result in the win column in Iowa boys basketball on January 9.
Last season, Central City and Central Elkader squared off with January 3, 2022 at Elkader Central High School last season. Click here for a recap.
Recently on January 3, Central City squared off with Delhi Maquoketa Valley in a basketball game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.