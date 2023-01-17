Central City explodes past Springville 92-64

Central City handled Springville 92-64 in an impressive showing in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Springville and Central City faced off on February 8, 2022 at Central City High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 10, Central City faced off against Calamus-Wheatland and Springville took on Troy Mills North Linn on January 13 at Springville High School. Click here for a recap.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.