Central City drums Arlington Starmont in sound fashion 66-29

Central City didn't tinker around with Arlington Starmont. A 66-29 result offered a strong testament in the win column for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 21.
Recently on January 13 , Central City squared up on Springville in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
