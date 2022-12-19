Central City carves slim margin over Wyoming Midland 50-47

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Central City nipped Wyoming Midland 50-47 at Wyoming Midland High on December 19 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Wyoming Midland and Central City faced off on December 4, 2021 at Central City High School. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 13, Wyoming Midland faced off against Bellevue Marquette Catholic and Central City took on Edgewood Ed-Co on December 9 at Central City High School. For a full recap, click here.
