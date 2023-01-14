Central City cancels check from Dunkerton 57-40

Central City collected a solid win over Dunkerton in a 57-40 verdict on January 14 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
The last time Dunkerton and Central City played in a 68-35 game on January 17, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 6, Dunkerton faced off against Baxter and Central City took on Calamus-Wheatland on January 10 at Central City High School. For results, click here.
