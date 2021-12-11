 Skip to main content
Center Point CPU survives competitive clash with Dike-New Hartford 41-37

A tight-knit tilt turned in Center Point CPU's direction just enough to squeeze past Dike-New Hartford 41-37 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

Had this been a prize fight, the Wolverines would've earned the judge's decision at halftime, with a 19-15 lead on the Stormin' Pointers.

Center Point CPU's train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 26-18 points differential.

In recent action on December 3, Center Point CPU faced off against Mt Vernon Mount Vernon and Dike-New Hartford took on Sumner-Fred on December 3 at Sumner-Fredericksburg High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

