Center Point CPU staggers South Tama County with resounding performance 78-44

Center Point CPU showed it had the juice to douse South Tama County in a points barrage during a 78-44 win for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 24.

The last time Center Point CPU and South Tama County played in a 42-32 game on January 21, 2022. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 17, Center Point CPU faced off against Van Horne Benton and South Tama County took on Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana on January 17 at South Tama County High School. For more, click here.

