Center Point CPU outlasts Vinton-Shellsburg in topsy-turvy battle 70-59

Center Point CPU knocked off Vinton-Shellsburg 70-59 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 20.
The last time Center Point CPU and Vinton-Shellsburg played in a 52-36 game on February 1, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 13, Vinton-Shellsburg faced off against Van Horne Benton and Center Point CPU took on Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana on January 13 at Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana High School. For more, click here.
