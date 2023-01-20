 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Center Point CPU outlasts Vinton-Shellsburg in topsy-turvy battle 70-59

  • 0

Center Point CPU knocked off Vinton-Shellsburg 70-59 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 20.

The last time Center Point CPU and Vinton-Shellsburg played in a 52-36 game on February 1, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 13, Vinton-Shellsburg faced off against Van Horne Benton and Center Point CPU took on Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana on January 13 at Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana High School. For more, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

One pricey ticket! Man pays $2.6 million to watch Ronaldo-Messi match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News