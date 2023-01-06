Center Point CPU nips Monticello in taut scare 45-39

Center Point CPU weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 45-39 victory against Monticello on January 6 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.