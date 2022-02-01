Center Point CPU gallops past Vinton-Shellsburg 52-36

Center Point CPU charged Vinton-Shellsburg and collected a 52-36 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 1.
The first quarter gave Center Point CPU a 5-0 lead over Vinton-Shellsburg.
In recent action on January 21, Center Point CPU faced off against South Tama County and Vinton-Shellsburg took on Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana on January 25 at Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana High School. For a full recap, click here.
