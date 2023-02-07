Center Point CPU showed no mercy to Vinton-Shellsburg, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 83-54 victory on February 7 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Center Point CPU and Vinton-Shellsburg squared off with February 1, 2022 at Center Point-Urbana High School last season. For more, click here.

