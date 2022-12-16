Center Point CPU designs winning blueprint against South Tama County 62-44

Center Point CPU knocked off South Tama County 62-44 on December 16 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
The last time Center Point CPU and South Tama County played in a 42-32 game on January 21, 2022. Click here for a recap
Recently on December 10, Center Point CPU squared off with Dike-New Hartford in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.