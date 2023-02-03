Center Point CPU didn't flinch, finally repelling Van Horne Benton 68-61 in Iowa boys basketball action on February 3.

Last season, Van Horne Benton and Center Point CPU squared off with January 18, 2022 at Van Horne Benton Community High School last season. For results, click here.

