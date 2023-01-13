Center Point CPU claims gritty victory against Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana 67-59

Center Point CPU topped Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana 67-59 in a tough tilt in Iowa boys basketball on January 13.
Last season, Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana and Center Point CPU squared off with February 4, 2022 at Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 6, Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana faced off against Manchester West Delaware and Center Point CPU took on Monticello on January 6 at Monticello High School. For more, click here.
