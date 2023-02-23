A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Cedar Rapids Xavier defeated Epworth Western Dubuque 64-57 on Feb. 23 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Cedar Rapids Xavier and Epworth Western Dubuque squared off with Dec. 14, 2021 at Cedar Rapids Xavier High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on Feb. 17, Cedar Rapids Xavier faced off against Epworth Western Dubuque . Click here for a recap. Cedar Rapids Xavier took on Epworth Western Dubuque on Feb. 17 at Epworth Western Dubuque High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.