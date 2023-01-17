Cedar Rapids Xavier triggers avalanche over Waterloo West 67-37

Cedar Rapids Xavier ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Waterloo West 67-37 at Cedar Rapids Xavier High on January 17 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Cedar Rapids Xavier and Waterloo West squared off with January 25, 2022 at Cedar Rapids Xavier High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 10, Cedar Rapids Xavier faced off against Dubuque Wahlert and Waterloo West took on Cedar Rapids CR Washington on January 10 at Waterloo West High School. For more, click here.
