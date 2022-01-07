Cedar Rapids Xavier takes a toll on North Liberty Liberty 75-62

Cedar Rapids Xavier trucked North Liberty on the road to a 75-62 victory in Iowa boys basketball on January 7.

North Liberty showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 9-6 advantage over Cedar Rapids Xavier as the first quarter ended.

Cedar Rapids Xavier's shooting darted to a 34-33 lead over North Liberty at the intermission.

The Saints' leg-up showed as they carried a 49-39 lead into the fourth quarter.

