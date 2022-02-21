Cedar Rapids Xavier tackles Van Horne Benton 62-28

Cedar Rapids Xavier didn't tinker around with Van Horne Benton. A 62-28 result offered a strong testament in the win column in Iowa boys basketball on February 21.
In recent action on February 15, Cedar Rapids Xavier faced off against Marion Linn-Mar and Van Horne Benton took on Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana on February 15 at Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
