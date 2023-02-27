Overtime was winning time for Cedar Rapids Xavier as it spilled Dubuque Wahlert 48-44 at Dubuque Wahlert on Feb. 27 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

The last time Dubuque Wahlert and Cedar Rapids Xavier played in a 67-64 game on Feb. 17, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on Feb. 17, Dubuque Wahlert faced off against Iowa City . Click here for a recap. Cedar Rapids Xavier took on Clear Lake on Feb. 20 at Clear Lake High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.