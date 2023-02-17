Cedar Rapids Xavier put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Epworth Western Dubuque in a 67-55 decision in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on Feb. 17.
The last time Cedar Rapids Xavier and Epworth Western Dubuque played in a 45-42 game on Dec. 14, 2021. For results, click here.
In recent action on Feb. 10, Epworth Western Dubuque faced off against Marion Linn-Mar . For a full recap, click here. Cedar Rapids Xavier took on Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson on Feb. 10 at Cedar Rapids Xavier High School. For results, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.