Cedar Rapids Xavier rains down on Iowa City 61-46

Cedar Rapids Xavier collected a 61-46 victory over Iowa City in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

The first quarter gave the Saints a 17-12 lead over the Little Hawks.

Iowa City proved it would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 23-22 advantage over Cedar Rapids Xavier at the half.

Cedar Rapids Xavier broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 48-32 lead over Iowa City.

