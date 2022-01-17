Cedar Rapids Xavier rains down on Iowa City 61-46

Cedar Rapids Xavier collected a 61-46 victory over Iowa City in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 11, Cedar Rapids Xavier faced off against Dubuque Senior and Iowa City took on Dubuque Wahlert on January 11 at Iowa City High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The first quarter gave the Saints a 17-12 lead over the Little Hawks.
Iowa City proved it would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 23-22 advantage over Cedar Rapids Xavier at the half.
Cedar Rapids Xavier broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 48-32 lead over Iowa City.
