Cedar Rapids Xavier paints near-perfect picture in win over Iowa City 88-48

Cedar Rapids Xavier painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Iowa City's defense for an 88-48 win on January 13 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
