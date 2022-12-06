Cedar Rapids Xavier outlasts Williamsburg 66-50

Cedar Rapids Xavier knocked off Williamsburg 66-50 on December 6 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

Cedar Rapids Xavier opened with a 17-5 advantage over Williamsburg through the first quarter.

The scene changed momentarily in the second quarter when the Raiders got within 31-23.

Cedar Rapids Xavier moved to a 46-36 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Saints, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 20-14 fourth quarter, too.

