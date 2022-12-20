Cedar Rapids Xavier gallops past Cedar Rapids CR Washington 55-43

Cedar Rapids Xavier turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 55-43 win over Cedar Rapids CR Washington at Cedar Rapids Xavier High on December 20 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Cedar Rapids Xavier a 15-4 lead over Cedar Rapids CR Washington.

The roles reversed in the second quarter as the Warriors fought to 24-18.

Cedar Rapids Xavier jumped to a 41-31 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Saints avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 14-12 stretch over the final quarter.

