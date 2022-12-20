Cedar Rapids Xavier gallops past Cedar Rapids CR Washington 55-43

Cedar Rapids Xavier turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 55-43 win over Cedar Rapids CR Washington at Cedar Rapids Xavier High on December 20 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
The first quarter gave Cedar Rapids Xavier a 15-4 lead over Cedar Rapids CR Washington.
The roles reversed in the second quarter as the Warriors fought to 24-18.
Cedar Rapids Xavier jumped to a 41-31 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Saints avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 14-12 stretch over the final quarter.
Last season, Cedar Rapids CR Washington and Cedar Rapids Xavier squared off with December 21, 2021 at Cedar Rapids Xavier High School last season. For more, click here.
