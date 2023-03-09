Cedar Rapids Xavier stretched out and finally snapped Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic to earn a 72-59 victory in Iowa boys basketball action on March 9.

Cedar Rapids Xavier drew first blood by forging a 15-8 margin over Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic after the first quarter.

The Crusaders rallied in the second quarter by making it 30-27.

Cedar Rapids Xavier jumped to a 53-41 lead heading into the final quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Saints outscored the Crusaders 19-18 in the final quarter.

In recent action on Feb. 27, Cedar Rapids Xavier faced off against Dubuque Wahlert.

