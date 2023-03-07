Cedar Rapids Xavier called "game" in the waning moments of a 49-38 defeat of Des Moines Hoover in Iowa boys basketball action on March 7.

Cedar Rapids Xavier opened with a 11-10 advantage over Des Moines Hoover through the first quarter.

The Saints registered a 24-17 advantage at intermission over the Huskies.

Cedar Rapids Xavier darted to a 39-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Feb. 27, Des Moines Hoover faced off against Waverly-Sr . For more, click here. Cedar Rapids Xavier took on Dubuque Wahlert on Feb. 27 at Dubuque Wahlert. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.