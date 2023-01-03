Cedar Rapids Prairie's determined rally upends Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 69-31

Never count out a determined team, as Cedar Rapids Prairie showed while coming back against Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson for the 69-31 win during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson authored a promising start, taking a 13-9 advantage over Cedar Rapids Prairie at the end of the first quarter.

The Hawks' shooting breathed fire in front for a 35-18 lead over the J-Hawks at the intermission.

Cedar Rapids Prairie charged to a 52-23 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Hawks held on with a 17-8 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

