Cedar Rapids Prairie's determined rally upends Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 69-31

Never count out a determined team, as Cedar Rapids Prairie showed while coming back against Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson for the 69-31 win during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson authored a promising start, taking a 13-9 advantage over Cedar Rapids Prairie at the end of the first quarter.
The Hawks' shooting breathed fire in front for a 35-18 lead over the J-Hawks at the intermission.
Cedar Rapids Prairie charged to a 52-23 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Hawks held on with a 17-8 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.
In recent action on December 20, Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson faced off against Iowa City West and Cedar Rapids Prairie took on Iowa City on December 20 at Iowa City High School. For a full recap, click here.
