Cedar Rapids Prairie posts win at Cedar Falls' expense 62-52

Cedar Rapids Prairie trucked Cedar Falls on the road to a 62-52 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on March 9.
In recent action on February 25, Cedar Falls faced off against Marshalltown and Cedar Rapids Prairie took on Dubuque Hempstead on March 1 at Dubuque Hempstead High School. For a full recap, click here.
Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 10-10 tie through the first quarter.
The Hawks registered a 28-25 advantage at halftime over the Tigers.
The Hawks moved in front of the Tigers 39-37 going into the fourth quarter.
The Hawks hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 23-15 advantage in the frame.
