Cedar Rapids Prairie posts win at Cedar Falls' expense 62-52

Cedar Rapids Prairie trucked Cedar Falls on the road to a 62-52 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on March 9.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 10-10 tie through the first quarter.

The Hawks registered a 28-25 advantage at halftime over the Tigers.

The Hawks moved in front of the Tigers 39-37 going into the fourth quarter.

The Hawks hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 23-15 advantage in the frame.

