Cedar Rapids Prairie outlasts Dubuque Hempstead in overtime classic 66-61

Extra action was needed before Cedar Rapids Prairie could slip past Dubuque Hempstead 66-61 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

The Mustangs authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Hawks 13-10 at the end of the first quarter.

Dubuque Hempstead came from behind to grab the advantage 25-24 at half over Cedar Rapids Prairie.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Cedar Rapids Prairie and Dubuque Hempstead locked in a 37-37 stalemate.

