Cedar Rapids Prairie outlasts Dubuque Hempstead in overtime classic 66-61

Extra action was needed before Cedar Rapids Prairie could slip past Dubuque Hempstead 66-61 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

The Mustangs authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Hawks 13-10 at the end of the first quarter.

Dubuque Hempstead came from behind to grab the advantage 25-24 at half over Cedar Rapids Prairie.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Cedar Rapids Prairie and Dubuque Hempstead locked in a 37-37 stalemate.

In recent action on December 14, Dubuque Hempstead faced off against Iowa City and Cedar Rapids Prairie took on Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy on December 14 at Cedar Rapids Prairie High School. Click here for a recap

