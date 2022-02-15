Cedar Rapids Prairie hustles by Dubuque Senior in victory 67-54

Cedar Rapids Prairie charged Dubuque Senior and collected a 67-54 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 15.
In recent action on February 8, Cedar Rapids Prairie faced off against Epworth Western Dubuque and Dubuque Senior took on Waterloo East on February 8 at Dubuque Senior High School. For more, click here.
Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 11-11 duel in the first quarter.
The Hawks' shooting darted to a 30-23 lead over the Rams at the half.
The Hawks' control showed as they carried a 41-38 lead into the fourth quarter.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.