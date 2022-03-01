 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cedar Rapids Prairie explodes on Dubuque Hempstead 41-20

Cedar Rapids Prairie's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Dubuque Hempstead 41-20 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on March 1.

In recent action on February 17, Dubuque Hempstead faced off against North Liberty and Cedar Rapids Prairie took on Dubuque Senior on February 15 at Cedar Rapids Prairie High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The Hawks registered a 23-7 advantage at half over the Mustangs.

