Cedar Rapids Prairie escapes close call with Cedar Falls 64-56

Cedar Rapids Prairie topped Cedar Falls 64-56 in a tough tilt in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 4.

Cedar Rapids Prairie made the first move by forging a 13-9 margin over Cedar Falls after the first quarter.

Cedar Rapids Prairie's offense jumped to a 33-19 lead over Cedar Falls at halftime.

The Hawks' domination showed as they carried a 53-34 lead into the fourth quarter.

