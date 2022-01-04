Cedar Rapids Prairie escapes close call with Cedar Falls 64-56

Cedar Rapids Prairie topped Cedar Falls 64-56 in a tough tilt in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 4.
Cedar Rapids Prairie made the first move by forging a 13-9 margin over Cedar Falls after the first quarter.
Cedar Rapids Prairie's offense jumped to a 33-19 lead over Cedar Falls at halftime.
The Hawks' domination showed as they carried a 53-34 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on December 21, Cedar Rapids Prairie faced off against Dubuque Hempstead and Cedar Falls took on Dubuque Senior on December 21 at Dubuque Senior High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
