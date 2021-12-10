 Skip to main content
Cedar Rapids Prairie denies Cedar Rapids Xavier's challenge 62-48

Cedar Rapids Prairie collected a 62-48 victory over Cedar Rapids Xavier on December 10 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on December 2, Cedar Rapids Prairie faced off against Clinton and Cedar Rapids Xavier took on Waverly-Sr on December 4 at Cedar Rapids Xavier High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

